SC seeks report from Assam on NRC's ramifications; defers date of receiving objections

Published: 28th August 2018 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Assam-NRC

People wait in a queue to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Assam. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHIThe Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report on the ramifications, including advantages and disadvantages, of giving another opportunity to the 40 lakh people who were not included in the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton Fali Nariman directed the Assam state co-ordinator Prateek Hajela to submit the report by September 4.

Fixing the next hearing for September 5, the top court made it clear that the report should to be submitted to the court alone.

The court said the date for the commencement of receiving claims and objections, which at present is August 30, has to be postponed.

It directed Hajela to specify the time required to complete the verification process on the basis of claims and objections from those left out of the draft NRC.

