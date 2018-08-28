Home Nation

Tripura police register case against a person for slandering former CM Manik Sarkar

Published: 28th August 2018

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Police have registered a complaint against a person for allegedly slandering former chief minister Manik Sarkar in a social media post.

A West Agartala police station official said a general diary was registered on August 21 against the person for allegedly slandering Sarkar, a CPI-M Politburo member.

Advocate Kaushik Roy Debbarma had lodged the general diary with the police station.

The post read Two thieves on the streets of Agartala in the apparel of beggars and the man in his Facebook page allegedly uploaded two photo-shopped images of Sarkar and Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu.

CBI officials have questioned several ministers of Sarkar's government in the last few months over the Rose Valley scam, including former revenue minister Badal Choudhury, former minister for social welfare and social education Bijita Nath and senior CPI(M) leader Goutam Das.

A press statement issued by CPI(M) today said Sarkar had joined an initiative in Agartala during the day to collect funds for Kerala flood relief.

"Sarkars photographs from the fund collection drive were computer edited and images of Rose Valley group chief Gautam Kundu were superimposed before being uploaded on Facebook with the clear intention of character assassination of Sarkar and CPI(M). We condemn the act", CPI (M) state office secretary Haripada Das said.

The Rose Vally ponzi scam has hit over 14 lakh people, who lost around Rs 3,500 crore, officials said.

