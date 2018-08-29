Indian girl abandoned in Spain: WCD Ministry summons adoption agency official

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry has summoned the in-charge of a Madhya Pradesh adoption agency next week after reports emerged that a girl adopted from there was later abandoned in Spain, an official said today.

A Spanish couple had abandoned the 13-year-old girl after they were allegedly deceived by the Bhopal-based institution, which reportedly told them that she was seven-years-old at the time of adoption earlier this year.

The girl is currently living at a government home in Zargoza in Spain.

The Udaan institution has been accused of defaulting under various provisions and not responding to show-cause notices.

An inquiry has been initiated and its in-charge, Apoorva Sharma, asked to appear before the ministry on September 6, the official said.

WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi has also asked the Indian envoy in Spain, D B Venkatesh Varma, to contact the girl immediately and take necessary steps to bring her back to India.

"While we are in the process of fixing the responsibility for the lapses which happened on the part of the Child Care Institution in Bhopal, I am worried about the state of the girl," she had said yesterday.

The Union minister said the girl, on her return, would be placed under care and protection in a local agency.

In her letter to Varma yesterday, Gandhi said, "I also understand that the Centre Adoption Resource Agency is in touch with you."

It has been ascertained that the girl wants to return to India.

"I request you to contact the girl immediately and take necessary steps to send her back to India where we will place her under care and protection of a suitable local agency."