RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender before CBI court tomorrow

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to surrender before a CBI court here tomorrow, upon expiry of his provisional bail.

Prasad, who reached here from Patna today, was directed by the Jharkhand High Court to surrender before the CBI court by August 30.

After being sent to jail in December last year following conviction in fodder scam cases, Prasad spent a considerable time at the RIMS hospital in Ranchi and at the AIIMS at New Delhi, for treatment of various ailments.

He was also treated at a Mumbai hospital for three weeks and was discharged on August 25.

He was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period.

The high court had extended the period of Prasad's bail and on August 24 refused to extend it further.

The former Bihar chief minister was ordered to surrender before August 30.

