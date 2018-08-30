Home Nation

BIMSTEC Summit gets underway with Nepal stressing on enhanced connectivity

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the success of the regional grouping will depend on uninterrupted connectivity.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and other BIMSTEC leaders jointly calling on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal. (Photo | Twitter / MEAIndia

By UNI

KATHMANDU: The fourth BIMSTEC Summit got underway here on Thursday with the host Nepal making a fervent appeal to strive to work for a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal region and to fight out terrorism.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the success of the regional grouping will depend on uninterrupted connectivity.

Mr Oli, who is the chairman of the regional grouping, also made a strong pitch to work for an atmosphere of confidence and for "level playing field."

"Enhanced people to people contact and enhanced trade will be vital," he said adding "we need to take bold measures as well".

He said the fourth BIMSTEC Summit has a special significance as it is being held at a time when the world is "watching our gathering with keen interest".

"We have gathered here to make the region peaceful and prosperous," he emphasised and underlined the need for regional cooperation.

"Now is the time to act. Now is the time to translate promises into results," he said.

Indian PM Modi earlier in the day arrived at Kathmandu to attend the 4th BIMSTEC Summit. Modi said yesterday that his participation in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu signals India's highest priority to its neighbourhood and a strong commitment to continue deepening ties with the "extended neighbourhood" in South-East Asia.

In a statement before leaving for Nepal for the two-day summit, Modi said he will interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand on the margins of the summit whose theme is 'Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BIMSTEC Narendra Modi Kathmandu summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits