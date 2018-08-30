BIMSTEC Summit gets underway with Nepal stressing on enhanced connectivity

By UNI

KATHMANDU: The fourth BIMSTEC Summit got underway here on Thursday with the host Nepal making a fervent appeal to strive to work for a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal region and to fight out terrorism.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the success of the regional grouping will depend on uninterrupted connectivity.

Mr Oli, who is the chairman of the regional grouping, also made a strong pitch to work for an atmosphere of confidence and for "level playing field."

"Enhanced people to people contact and enhanced trade will be vital," he said adding "we need to take bold measures as well".

He said the fourth BIMSTEC Summit has a special significance as it is being held at a time when the world is "watching our gathering with keen interest".

"We have gathered here to make the region peaceful and prosperous," he emphasised and underlined the need for regional cooperation.

"Now is the time to act. Now is the time to translate promises into results," he said.

Indian PM Modi earlier in the day arrived at Kathmandu to attend the 4th BIMSTEC Summit. Modi said yesterday that his participation in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu signals India's highest priority to its neighbourhood and a strong commitment to continue deepening ties with the "extended neighbourhood" in South-East Asia.

In a statement before leaving for Nepal for the two-day summit, Modi said he will interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand on the margins of the summit whose theme is 'Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.