Darshan Singh Yadav, close aide of Mulayam Singh, dies in Etawah

The former Rajya Sabha member had started his political career by opposing Mulayam Singh Yadav but later joined him.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

darshan_singh_yadav

Former Rajya Sabha member Darshan Singh Yadav (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

ETAWAH: Former Rajya Sabha member, Darshan Singh Yadav, a close confidant of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

He was 76.

Family members here said that Darshan Singh had returned from Mathura on Wednesday after being treated at a private hospital but breadth his last at 0300 hours at his residence.

Darshan Singh had started his political career by opposing Mulayam Singh Yadav but later joined him.

He also contested against Mr Yadav from Jaswantnagar assembly seat.

The last rites of the former RS member would be performed at his native village in Etawah on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader Shivpal Singh Yadav have expressed their condolence on the death of the leader.

