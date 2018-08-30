Home Nation

Demonetisation led to increase in tax collection and crackdown on shell companies: BJP

Over 2.09 lakh non-income tax filers filed their returns and there was an 18 per cent increase in tax revenue, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP today accused the Congress of "misleading" the country on the issue of demonetisation, claiming that the exercise led to depositing of black money in banks, increase in income tax collection, crackdown on shell companies and a boost in digital payment.

The Congress had earlier demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly lying to the country, after the RBI said 99.3 per cent of the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have returned to the banking system.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said black money found an address due to demonetisation, carried out in November 2016, and prompted the government to bring over 18 lakh suspect bank accounts under scrutiny.

Over 2.09 lakh non-income tax filers filed their returns and there was an 18 per cent increase in tax revenue, he told reporters. Over five lakh shell companies were closed down, he said.

Demonetisation led to the formalisation of the economy, and India has emerged as a growth engine of the world economy, he said quoting an international agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Congress Demonetisation RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals