Fodder Scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before Ranchi CBI Court, admitted to RIMS

RANCHI: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, out on provisional bail since May 11 on medical grounds, surrendered before a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on Thursday following directions of Jharkhand High Court to surrender by August 30. Jharkhand High Court turning down his application seeking 3 months extension to the provisional bail granted earlier to him on medical grounds, had directed him to surrender the CBI Court before it gets expired on Thursday.

"Lalu ji was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail directly from the Court after he surrendered before the Special CBI Court of SS Prasad in fodder scam case RC 68A/96 following which he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after completing all formalities," said Prasad's advocate Prabhat Kumar. As per the directions of Jharkhand High Court, he will be under supervision of RIMS doctors, who might also seek advice from the doctors of Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, where the RJD Chief was currently undergoing treatment for fistula, he added. "He also appeared before the Special CBI Court of Pradeep Kumar in other fodder scam cases RC 38A/96 and RC 64A/96 and informed that he had already surrendered before the Court of SS Prasad," said the advocate.

According to RIMS Director RK Srivastava, the RJD chief is currently under the supervision of Dr. Umesh Prasad of Medicine Department and has been admitted to cardiac ward located in superspecialist wing of the hospital. "A six-member medical board headed by Medical Superintendent Dr. Vivek Kashyap has been constituted which will examine and take decision on his health conditions," said the RIMS Director. Medical reports of Asian Health Institute have been handed over to Dr. Kashyap, according to which the RJD Chief will be provided medical treatment as and when required, he added. Srivastava said that medical bulletin is likely to be released by Friday after reports of the tests conducted on him is obtained.

The RJD Chief was on provisional bail since May 11 after his petition, seeking provisional bail on medical grounds, was allowed by the Jharkhand High Court granting provisional bail of six weeks which was further extended several times on similar grounds. Before granted provisional bail, Prasad was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 last year after a Special CBI Court convicted and sentenced him for three-and-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case RC64A/96. Subsequently, he was sentenced in three other cases related to the fodder scam.