Hizbul Mujahideen commander's father called for questioning by police

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo's father was called by police for questioning today, a senior police officer said.

Assadullah Naikoo was detained by the police for questioning in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, sparking rumours that the 70-year-old father of the militant commander was arrested.

"We had called him for questioning as he is closely associated with his son, who is an active militant.

We have to keep a track of people known to militants but he has not been arrested," the officer said.

Yesterday, a joint team of the police and security forces busted some modules of militant sympathisers in Awantipora area and arrested nine suspects.