Home Nation

Hizbul Mujahideen commander's father called for questioning by police

Assadullah Naikoo was detained by the police for questioning in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, sparking rumours that the 70-year-old father of the militant commander was arrested.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo's father was called by police for questioning today, a senior police officer said.

Assadullah Naikoo was detained by the police for questioning in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, sparking rumours that the 70-year-old father of the militant commander was arrested.

"We had called him for questioning as he is closely associated with his son, who is an active militant.

We have to keep a track of people known to militants but he has not been arrested," the officer said.

Yesterday, a joint team of the police and security forces busted some modules of militant sympathisers in Awantipora area and arrested nine suspects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits