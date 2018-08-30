Jammu and Kashmir BJP calls Governor Satya Pal Malik 'their own man'

By PTI

JAMMU: Ravinder Raina, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, has described the state's new Governor Satya Pal Malik as "hamara banda" (our man).

In a video clip that went viral on Thursday, Raina, an MLA, is seen telling people around him: "Ab jo Governor aya hai, woh hamara banda hai." (The new Governor is our man).

In the same video, first-time MLA Ravinder Raina claimed that the previous Governor, N.N. Vohra, was changed because he would thrust his views and not listen to BJP leaders.