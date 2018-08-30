Home Nation

Kashmir shuts to protest scrapping of Article 35A

Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past month in support of continuing Article 35-A.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

jammu and kashmir

Security personnel patrol a street during a two-day strike called by the separatist leaders against the petitions in the Supreme court challenging the validity of Article 35A in Srinagar on August 5 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The normal life in Kashmir and parts of Jammu region was on Thursday paralysed by the strike called by separatists against any attempts to scrap Article 35A in view of tomorrow's hearing in Supreme Court on petitions challenging the validity of the state subject law.

The shops, business establishments, petrol pumps and educational institutions in summer capital Srinagar remained closed. The working in the government offices and banks was hit as most of the employees preferred to stay in their homes. The public and private transport was off the roads. Only security force vehicles and some two-wheelers were plying on deserted roads in Srinagar and other parts of the strife-torn Valley.

The three-wheelers were also off the roads and shikara wallas also stopped their service in world famous Dal Lake today. The shutdown was also observed in Doda, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Thathri, Gandoh, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch towns in Jammu province. The shutdown was called by separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik to protest any attempts to scrap Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir and bars outsiders from purchasing land and property and in the state and also bars outsiders from government jobs and government scholarships.

READ| J-K government seeks adjournment of hearing on Article 35A in SC citing local body polls

The separatists have called for two-day strike beginning today in view of hearing in Supreme Court tomorrow on petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A. The apex court would hear at least five petitions challenging the validity of the State subject law. The state government has again sought deferment of the hearing saying the administration is busy preparing for local body and panchayat polls.

Anticipating protests, the government imposed restrictions in parts of uptown and downtown Srinagar today. The restrictions were also placed on public movement in some other sensitive parts of the Valley. The police and paramilitary personnel had placed barricades and concertina wires in the areas where restrictions were placed to restrict public movement and prevent people from taking to roads and staging demonstrations.

All the top separatist leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai were placed under house arrest while some second rung separatist leaders and activists were detained and lodged in police stations as a precautionary measure. Barring BJP and some Jammu-based parties, the political parties, separatists, lawyers, civil society members and traders have vowed to defend Article 35A and warned that any attempt to scrap the law would be opposed tooth and nail.

However, the BJP MLA Dr Gagab Bhagat has defied party stand and opposed any abrogation of Article 35A. He has warned that the people of Jammu would pick up guns and pet stones if the state subject law was scrapped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 35-A Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits