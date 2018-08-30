Home Nation

Law Commission endorses proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly polls in draft report to Government

The Law Commission recommended changes in the Constitution and the electoral law to hold the mammoth exercise.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image is used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies is a solution to prevent the country from being in constant election mode, the Law Commission said today in its draft report and recommended changes in the Constitution and the electoral law to hold the mammoth exercise.

The 'draft' report submitted to the Law Ministry recommended holding of simultaneous elections to House of the People (Lok Sabha) and the State Legislative Assemblies (except the State of Jammu and Kashmir).

"Such an exercise will, it said, save public money, help reduce the burden on administrative set up and security forces and ensure better implementation of government policies. It said if simultaneous polls are held, the administrative machinery of the country will be continuously engaged in developmental activities, 'rather than in electioneering'.

It, however, cautioned that "holding simultaneous elections is not possible within the existing framework of the Constitution".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
simultaneous polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits