Nagaland floods: Home minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Neiphiu Rio

The CM sought the Centre's help following incessant rain in the state since July that has caused floods and landslides in several areas there claiming at least 12 lives.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and took stock of the flood and landslides situation in the state and assured him that the NDRF will be sent for rescue and relief operations.

Rio briefed Rajnath Singh about the latest situation in the state.

The Home Minister spoke to the Chief Minister a day after he sought the Centre's help following incessant rain in the state since July that has caused floods and landslides in several areas there claiming at least 12 lives and rendering thousands homeless.

"Nagaland needs your help. Incessant rain has caused floods and landslides in several parts of the state and has affected many," Rio tweeted on Wednesday.

Following the interaction between the two, Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio regarding the situation arising due to floods and landslides in several places of the state. The NDRF teams are being rushed to the state by the MHA to carry out rescue and relief operations."

A Home Ministry official said that over half a dozen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 45 personnel each, are being sent to the affected areas in Nagaland.

