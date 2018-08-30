Home Nation

Opposition demands expunction of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks in Assembly

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna maintained that there was nothing unparliamentary in the CM's speech.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Opposition members in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of using "unparliamentary language" during his speech in the House and demanded expunction of the remarks from proceedings.

As soon as the House met for the day, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury raised the matter and alleged that unparliamentary language was used by the chief minister in his reply on the state's supplementary budget yesterday.

SP member Parasnath Yadav said that despite being a "yogi", the chief minister made such statements in the House that showed his "inexperience".

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that political parties and persons were compared with animals, which is not good and unparliamentary words should be "expunged" from proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna maintained that there was nothing unparliamentary in the CM's speech.

"You can get the speech examined. There was nothing objectionable or unparliamentary in the CM's speech. Many times comparisons are drawn in an address. No names were taken by the CM," Khanna said.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said he would sit with the minister and discuss the issue and added that "he is reserving his decision on the matter".

Taking a dig at Opposition parties' bid to strike an understanding ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Adityanath had yesterday said a sort of 'Chipko' movement was underway and those who fail to see a change in law and order were suffering from "vision disorder".

"A sort of 'Chipko' (sticking together) movement is presently underway in the state. The BSP says it maintains distance with the SP. Don't know how much distance they have. Snake can never become a mole. It will always bite," the chief minister had told the Legislative Assembly in the absence of joint Opposition which had staged a walkout earlier to voice their protest against various issues.

Though the Chipko movement or Chipko Andolan was a forest conservation movement, in this context the term was meant to describe opposition parties sticking together for a common cause - defeating the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP Assembly Ram Govind Chowdhury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda