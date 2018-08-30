Rally together against BJP, CPI(M) tells Opposition parties

By PTI

CHENNAI: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today slammed the arrest of Left wing activists over the Koregaon-Bhima issue, alleging the country was witnessing a "state-patronised emergency" and urging opposition parties to rally together against the BJP-led NDA government.

Instead of taking action against perpetrators of Koregaon Bhima violence, victims were targeted, he charged.

"Those who support the victims are arrested under draconian UAPA; fortunately, the judiciary intervened," he said addressing a memorial event to commemorate late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

The nation was witnessing "a state patronised emergency, undeclared and worse than the declared emergency (in 1975)," he said adding this should be halted.

Paying homage to Karunanidhi only meant fighting against such authoritarian trend, he said and wanted "redoubling of resolve" so that "violation of democratic rights and civil liberties," were not tolerated.

"We have to redouble our resolve, that this fight for saving and then consolidating and strengthening the idea of India, all of us sitting here (leaders of various opposition parties) have to be committed," he said.

Karunanidhi, the Left leader said, inherited the inclusive legacy of social justice, rationalism, and equality irrespective of caste, creed or sex and prosperity for all.

Without naming the BJP or the Centre, he said the nation was witnessing "exclusion," far away from values of inclusivity espoused by the late DMK patriarch.

The late DMK leader's work as a script writer should be seen as part of the work of the Dravidian movement's towards an egalitarian society, he said.