Home Nation

SC reserves order over reconsidering 2006 verdict on quota benefits for SC/ST in job promotions

The top court had earlier questioned the logic behind granting quota in promotions in government jobs to the kith and kin of affluent persons among the SC and ST communities.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reviews its 2006 verdict which had put conditions for granting quota benefits for job promotions to SC/ST employees.

A five-judge constitution bench, in its 2006 verdict in M Nagraj case, had said that the states are bound to provide quantifiable data on the backwardness of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the facts about their inadequate representation in government jobs and the overall administrative efficiency before providing quota in promotions to those belonging to these communities.

The Centre and various state governments have also sought reconsideration of this verdict on various grounds, including that the members of the SC/ST communities are presumed to be backward and considering their stigma of caste, they should be given reservation even in job promotions.

ALSO READ: SC/ST members from one state can't claim quota benefit in another: Supreme Court

The Centre has alleged that the Nagraj verdict had put unnecessary conditions in granting quota benefits to the SC/ST employees and sought its reconsideration by a larger bench.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra reserved its verdict after hearing various stakeholders, including the Centre, on the matter.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, strongly argued in favour of granting quota to SC/ST employees, saying there was a presumption of backwardness in their favour.

He said the SC/ST communities have been facing caste-based discrimination for long and the stigma of caste is attached to them despite the fact that some of them have come up.

At the hearing yesterday, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who represents those opposing quota in promotions, had told the bench that earlier there was presumption of backwardness with regard to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.

There should not be quota in promotions for higher services as the presumption of backwardness of SC and ST employees "vanishes" once they join government service, he had claimed.

He had also said the quota in promotions for SC/ST may be continued for class-IV and class-III services, but should not be allowed for higher services.

Earlier, the top court had questioned the logic behind granting quota in promotions in government jobs to the kith and kin of affluent persons among the SC and ST communities who have been holding high official positions.

It had asked why the 'creamy layer' principle, used to exclude the affluent among other backward classes (OBCs) from enjoying the fruits of reservation, cannot be made applicable to deny quota benefits in promotion to those affluent among the SCs and STs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Supreme Court reservation Quota Government job quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits