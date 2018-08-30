Train services suspended in Kashmir ahead of strike over Article 35-A

Home Nation

Train service remained suspended for the second day today on this route.

SRINAGAR: Train service was suspended on Thursday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for a general strike against any move to weaken the Article 35-A, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court (SC).

We have suspended all train runs in the Kashmir valley after a fresh advisory was received from police, a senior railway official told UNI.

He said train service was suspended between Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region on Wednesday after an encounter ensued in Anantnag.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were killed in the encounter by security forces. Train service remained suspended for the second day today on this route, he said.

Similarly, no train will chug on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir on Thursday, he said adding all trains operated on this route normally on Wednesday.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JLR), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik, has called for a two-day general strike from Thursday against any move to weaken Article 35 A.

The strike call was supported by traders, transporters, civil society and religious organizations.

About half a dozen petitions were filed in Supreme court challenging the Article. However, counter-petitions were also filed by mainstream parties.

The railway official said train service is likely to remain tomorrow also for security reasons. He said trains were main target during strikes and other disturbances in the valley in the past, when railway suffered heavy damage.

However, train service, which is very cheap, safe and fast as compared to another mode of transport, remained first preference for people travelling between north to south and Banial in Jammu region.

