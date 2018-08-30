Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Man lynched in Bareilly village over suspicion of stealing buffalo

Shahrukh, 20, was beaten to death last night in Bholapur Hadoliya village under the Cantonment police station area here.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BAREILLY: A youth who returned from Dubai where he worked as a tailor was lynched in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on suspicion that he had stolen a buffalo, police said today.

Four people have been arrested, said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

Shahrukh and three others had gone out last night when a group of locals caught hold of them, suspecting that they had stolen a buffalo.

He was thrashed by the group while his associates managed to escape, police said.

He was admitted to hospital in a serious condition and later succumbed to injuries, Shahrukh worked in Dubai as tailor and had recently come home, Singh said.

According to the post-mortem examination, severe beating was the cause of death, the SP said.

Both sides have lodged FIRs. Shahrukh's brother has filed a complaint against 20-25 unnamed persons and three of his associates.

The side which alleged buffalo theft have also lodged a case, the SP added.

 

