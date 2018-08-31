32 dengue deaths, 30 days later Chhattisgarh health minister inspects town just 25 km away from Raipur

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: After 32 deaths and 30 days after the dengue outbreak, Chhattisgarh health minister Ajay Chandrakar decided to visit Bhilai-Durg, the worst affected region, for his inspection. Bhilai, where dengue outbreak has been reported is barely 25 km away from the capital Raipur. The minister was confronted by angry protests in Bhilai. So far 35 persons have died and several hundreds tested positive for dengue.

Earlier in Raipur, Chandrakar issued a stern statement to private doctors and nursing homes that they will face government action if any complaint is received against them for not supporting or collaborating to counter the dengue challenge. Ironically, the minister himself hadn't personally visited or carried out ground observation following the dengue eruption. Following the advisory issued by chief minister Raman Singh, the criticism by opposition Congress and the resentment brewing among the masses, the minister was left with little choice but to visit the affected area.

"Owing to the VIP movement (if he visits the area) the ongoing efforts against dengue and the attention of doctors will get distracted, so the situation was monitored by me siting at Raipur", Chandrakar justified his stand on not visiting the place before.

"It's sad and shocking when the health minister was least bothered and avoided his visit for so long inspite of the rise in dengue deaths. He then flaunted his appearance during an interaction with the patients which appeared inappropriate to many in the hospital at Bhilai", affirmed Dr Rakesh Gupta, a senior health professional.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned Chandrakar's "arrogance and his warning" that appeared no less than intimidating for the medical fraternity, and the organisation strongly retaliated to him, "We don't need the advice of the minister". The state president of IMA Dr Ashok Tripathi had even questioned the minister if he was issuing a threat to the doctors or seeking their support.