36 Pakistani migrants receive Indian citizenship

Published: 31st August 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

JAIPUR: The district authorities on Thursday gave Indian citizenship to 36 Pak migrants in Jaipur.

District collector Sidharth Mahajan distributed the citizenship certificates to the former Pakistanis.

According to Mahajan, 72 Pakistani migrants were granted Indian citizenship earlier, and as of now, 60 cases are pending as the report from the Intelligence Bureau is yet to be received.

Meanwhile, those who were granted citizenship expressed happiness and extended their gratitude to the district administration for processing their application.

