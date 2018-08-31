Home Nation

Heavy rain lashes Lucknow, city water-logged

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Heavy rain lashed Lucknow and the neighbouring regions on Thursday, disrupting normal life.

Water-logging was also reported from many parts of the city, leading to inconvenience for the people.

It also led to power outages in many localities in the state capital.

Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and president of the Suhaildev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar shared on WhatsApp a video of his posh government bungalow on Kalidas Marg being inundated with rain water.

Daggers drawn with its ally BJP on many occasions, the minister said that a river was flowing outside his house which is near the Chief Minister's official residence.

He added that if this was the situation in a posh locality of the state capital he could very well imagine what people in other parts of the city must be going through.

Water-logging was reported from Indiranagar, Narahi, Sapru Marg, Rajajipuram, Alambagh, Gomtinagar, Mahanagar and Gokhaley Marg.

The weather department has predicted that the rain will continue for the next 24 hours, with only some relief in between.

The mercury has tumbled but the civic woes have grown manifold in the city.

