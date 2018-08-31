Home Nation

Indus water treaty: India allows Pakistani experts to inspect 2 hydro plants on Chenab river

The Indian delegation presented their views and raised objections to Pakistan's claims on the issue, following which both sides mutually agreed to come up with technical memorandums separately.

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Online Desk

The second day of the first round meetings on Indus Waters Treaty, saw the Indian delegation led by Water Commissioner P K Saxena agreeing to allow the Pakistani experts to inspect two hydropower projects - 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnal in Chenab river, reported leading Pakistani daily, Dawn.

READ HERE | 

Hailing it as a major step undertaken by both sides to find an amicable solution to the issue,  Pakistan's Water Resource Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja, said its experts will carefully examine both the sites and construction carried out by India by the end of next month. 

The meeting marks the first bilateral engagement since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in the Islamic Republic this month. 

Later Khawaja told media personnel that the next round of the talks to be in India would be the final and conclusive to address his country's concerns.

“Resumption of talks between Pakistan and India — which have been suspended since 2014 — in March and August indicates some positive things. We hope that India would surely respect the IWT by considering our objections through an amicable solution in the next meeting,” Dawn quoted him.

Indus Waters Treaty Chenab river India-Pakistan water talks Imran khan

