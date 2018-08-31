Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi holds 'productive talks' with Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-ocha with Indian PM Narendra Modi in Kathmandu. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held "productive talks" with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha during which the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Thailand.

The two leaders met in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, on the sidelines of the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

"The Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr.Prayuth Chan-ocha and PM @narendramodi held productive talks in Kathmandu. Their discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Thailand," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The two leaders are here to attend the BIMSTEC summit.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi and other leaders from BIMSTEC met informally at the Leaders' Retreat here.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population and has a combined gross domestic product of USD 2.8 trillion.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

