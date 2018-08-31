PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Pashupatinath Dharamshala, gifts north east souvenirs to BIMSTEC leaders

By UNI

KATHMANDU: India would on Friday formally handover the Pashupatinath Dharamshala to Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Pashupatinath Dharamshala along with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli.

The 400-bed dharamshala "a rest house for travellers" has been funded by India and would be handed over to Pashupati Area Development Trust, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi will also have a bilateral meeting with Mr Oli later in the day.

Meanwhile, sources in the Indian government said on the occasion of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Kathmandu, Prime Minister Modi presented the BIMSTEC leaders gifts from India's North-Eastern states.

"Made from golden Muga silk, Eri silk, and cotton, the gifts comprised stoles and shawls depicting traditional motifs from North-Eastern states and the kantha embroidery of West Bengal," a source said.

"The gifts underscore the development potential of our North-East region through enhanced connectivity and trade and commerce in BIMSTEC region, including cultural and civilisational ties," the source said.