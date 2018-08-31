Home Nation

Population increase leading to unemployment problem: UP Minister

The Minister announced that 63,152 youths were given jobs by the private sectors in the job fairs organised in the state after BJP came to power.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday admitted in the state Assembly that the unemployment in the state would continue due to increase in population but claimed that it was trying to address the problem in a scientific way by giving skill training to the youth.

Dissatisfied over the reply of the state Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, the Congress members staged a noisy walk-out from the Assembly.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lalu alleged that the BJP, which came to power in the state with tall promises, failed to do anything and lakhs of youths are still unemployment.

"We are doing our best, but increase in population is genuinely increasing the unemployment," he said.

Reply to Congress member Ajay Kumar Lalu and others during Question Hour in the Assembly, Mr Maurya said that of the total employment through job fairs, 34,427 are skilled and rest 28,725 are semi-skilled.

The Minister said that a total of 1,89,936 youths were given skill training during that period of which 67,003 have got the job.

In another question, also of the Congress members, the government said that they have no figures of landless agriculture labourers in the state as there is no specific survey on the matter.

However, as per the Social, Economic and Caste census of 2011, there are 1,16,49,175 families of landless in rural areas of the state which is around 44.

78 per cent of the total rural families in the state.

Mr Maurya said that the government has set up a UP state Social security board on August 8 last which will register the landless agricultural labourers and unorganised labourers in the state.

The registered people would be eligible for Deen Dayal Insurance scheme and Atal Pension scheme during 2018-19.

 

