Home Nation

River Ganga will be completely clean by March 2020, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said most of the 221 projects under the Namami Gange Mission for River Ganga worth Rs 22,238 crore are at advanced stages of completion

Published: 31st August 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Namami Gange programme of rejuvenation of river Ganga is not just about cleaning the river, but generating wealth out of waste is the guiding philosophy behind it, Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari has said.

Gadkari spoke on "Development of Infrastructure and Ganga Rejuvenation" at Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday, where he assured the audience that seventy percent of river Ganga will be clean by March 2019 and fully cleaned by March 2020.

All the 221 projects under the Namami Gange programme worth Rs 22,238 crore are in their advanced stages of completion, Gadkari said. Recycled wastewater from oil refineries, industries and sewerage treatment plants (STPs) along Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal will be sold to be used for internal use like cleaning of railway platforms, Gadkari said and added that all the 84 STPs are being operated by private companies and none of them have been handed over to local municipal corporations, as government does not want to depend on government agencies to operate them.

Government is also implementing rejuvenation projects of 40 tributaries that join river Ganga and rivers like Yamuna, Gadkari said and added that Ganga waterway will be developed for tourism facilities like Ro-Ro services, catamarans and seaplanes.

Already five to seven Cruise ships have been brought to Varanasi. Ganga waterway is being developed to facilitate freight movement right up to Chittagong in Bangladesh and Myanmar whereby freight movement could reach North-East India. The project involves operationalizing 60 river ports along the four critical nodes in the Ganga river basin from Uttarakhand to Gangasagar in Bay of Bengal.

He added that the government intends to start River Traffic Control (RTC) system on the lines of Air Traffic Control (ATC) system between Haldia and Patna, Gadkari said.

Methane gas generated out of the waste through bio-digestion process will be used to power 5,000 public transport buses, Gadkari said.

In order to stop affluents from polluting the river, toilet blocks have been constructed in all the 4,500 villages along the banks of river Ganga, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Ganga river Namami Gange Mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing