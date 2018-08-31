Home Nation

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha says some in NDA don’t want Narendra Modi as PM again

The Union Minister on Friday dismissed reports about a seat-sharing formula of NDA for Bihar that offers only two seats for his party.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Friday dismissed reports about a seat-sharing formula of NDA for Bihar that offers only two seats for his party and indicated that he would prefer to be with NDA.

“No meeting of NDA constituents to discuss sharing of seats has taken place so far. I will put forth my party’s demands when a meeting is held,” said Kushwaha a day after an unofficial seat-sharing formula floated by BJP met with shock and disbelief from many RLSP leaders, sparking speculation about the party quitting NDA.

Attributing the reports about RLSP being offered only two seats to vested interests in NDA, he said: “There are some people in NDA who do not want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again. Such people are intentionally spreading rumours to trigger conflicts within NDA”.

Even though he declined to name anyone, RLSP leaders said he was referring to four senior leaders in JD(U) and BJP who did not want RLSP as a part of NDA. Despite his strained relations with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, he said that NDA was strengthened after Kumar returned to the alliance last year. Kushwaha had said last month that Nitish Kumar should not be NDA’s CM candidate for Bihar’s Assembly polls slated for 2020.

Instead of uttering a clear ‘No’ when asked if RLSP would join Bihar’s Opposition RJD-led grand alliance if NDA did not offer him enough seats, Kushwaha said: “We are people who make kheer. We are not among those who daydream. We want to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister once again”.

Asserting that his “kheer” remark was utterly misconstrued “just like some blind men describing an elephant,” Kushwaha said RLSP would launch two social and political programmes – ‘Paigam-e-Kheer’ from September 25 and ‘Dalit Atipichhra Adhikar Sammelan’ (rally for Dalit rights) in October.

“The ‘Paigam-e-Kheer’ programmes would be held in every district of Bihar with the participation of all communities and religions in order to spread the message of social harmony and justice for all,” said Kushwaha.

With September 25 being the birth anniversary of RSS thinker and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyay, BJP leaders said RLSP’s proposed programmes indicate his wish to remain in NDA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha RLSP NDA PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case