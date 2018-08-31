Home Nation

Shutdown over Article 35A affects life in Kashmir Valley

All shops, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other places in the valley.

Published: 31st August 2018 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:35 PM

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Life across the Kashmir Valley was adversely affected on Friday by a separatist-called protest shutdown to voice support for Article 35A.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a conglomerate of separatists headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called a complete shutdown on Friday to highlight support for the article.

All shops, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other places in the valley.

Attendance in government offices, banks and post offices was badly affected because of non-availability of public transport in the city and other districts of the valley.

Post-graduate entrance exams have already been rescheduled because of the shutdown. Rail services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were also suspended for the second consecutive day.

Authorities imposed restrictions in several areas -- Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R.Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma to maintain law and order, police said.

Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made in areas placed under restrictions and other law and order sensitive places in the Valley.

Article 35A of the Constitution empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the states 'permanent residents' and their special rights.

It has been challenged in the Supreme Court through a bunch of petitions being heard by a three-judge bench on Friday.

