Two die, 1588 people test positive for dengue in Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

SHIMLA: Two people died due to dengue and 1,588 people were tested positive with the vector-borne disease during the rainy season this year in Himachal Pradesh, Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar informed the state Assembly today.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Rakesh Kumar, the health minister said Bilaspur remained the worst-hit district, where 783 cases of dengue were recorded.

Solan district recorded 681 cases of dengue followed by 91 cases in Mandi and three in Sirmour, he said. Parmar informed the House that the Health Department had taken various steps to check the spread of the disease.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Arun Kumar, he said CT simulator and linear accelerator machines would soon become operational at the Radiotherapy Department in Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College in Tanda.

According to Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) guidelines, trained medical physicist and radiotherapy technician is required for running these machines, he said, adding that these posts have been created and the process has been started to appoint a medical physicist and radiotherapy technician.