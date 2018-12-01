DilliChalo: A useless government must be changed, say farmers

Ritwika mitra and Sanskriti talwar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “JO sarkar nikammi hain, woh sarkar badalna hain (The government that is useless, must be changed,”— the slogan roared through the Ranjit Singh flyover as over 35,000 farmers from across the country marched from the Ramlila ground to the Parliament street on Friday demanding that the Centre reverse its “anti-farmer” policies.

As they marched past the streets, residents also came out to support their cause. “Modi tera naash ho. (May Modi be cursed),” a farmer raised a slogan. “Sahi keh ro bhaisahab. Naash ho. (You are saying right, wrath should befall Modi),” said a resident of LNJP colony in response.

Over 3,500 police personnel had been deployed across the city in preparation for the march. Inside the Ramlila ground, however, where the farmers had congregated on Thursday, the mood was one of hope and grit before the rally began its walk.

Several youngsters mimicked whipping noises at each other while playing.

“Like we whip a bull on the farm, this act is symbolic of farmers cracking a whip on the current government,” said Indrakumar Bharmal, a member of the Swabhimani Kisan Sanghatan.

The farmers are demanding increased minimum support prices (MSPs) for crops, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.