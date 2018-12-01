Home Nation

#DilliChalo: A useless government must be changed, say farmers

Over 3,500 police personnel had been deployed across the city in preparation for the march.

Published: 01st December 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:28 AM

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) members and farmers march towards Parliament to press for their demands, at Ranjit Singh flyover in New Delhi on Friday. Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground here since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street today amid heavy police deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. Express photo by Shekhar yadav

Farmers march in Delhi. (Photo |EPS)

By Ritwika mitra and Sanskriti talwar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “JO sarkar nikammi hain, woh sarkar badalna hain (The government that is useless, must be changed,”— the slogan roared through the Ranjit Singh flyover as over 35,000 farmers from across the country marched from the Ramlila ground to the Parliament street on Friday demanding that the Centre reverse its “anti-farmer” policies.

As they marched past the streets, residents also came out to support their cause. “Modi tera naash ho. (May Modi be cursed),” a farmer raised a slogan. “Sahi keh ro bhaisahab. Naash ho. (You are saying right, wrath should befall Modi),” said a resident of LNJP colony in response.

Over 3,500 police personnel had been deployed across the city in preparation for the march. Inside the Ramlila ground, however, where the farmers had congregated on Thursday, the mood was one of hope and grit before the rally began its walk.

Several youngsters mimicked whipping noises at each other while playing. 
“Like we whip a bull on the farm, this act is symbolic of farmers cracking a whip on the current government,” said Indrakumar Bharmal, a member of the Swabhimani Kisan Sanghatan.
The farmers are demanding increased minimum support prices (MSPs) for crops, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

  • Tejkumar
    Wow. Since 1947 India had super governments where farmers were kings and milk and honey flowed. Time to bring back the old governments?
    6 days ago reply
