Home Nation

Corridor spurs development pitch on Indian side

The government has also stopped registration of land in the area, as hoteliers and real estate agents have been making regular visits to the area to buy land.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

A Sikh pilgrim at Kartarpur in Pakistan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  In the light of the decision to set up the Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan on the eve of year-long 550th birth anniversary celebrations Guru Nanak, Punjab Government has decided to constitute Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority for the planned development of this neglected area on the India-Pakstan border.

The government has also stopped registration of land in the area, as hoteliers and real estate agents have been making regular visits to the area to buy land. Sources said the principal objective of the authority is to ensure planned and systematic development of the area. The government will acquire land from farmers through this authority and sell it to prospective buyers, who want to set-up hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments.     

The authority will draw up a master plan for the planned development of the area in a bid to avoid unplanned and haphazard urban growth. The plan is likely to include hotel industry, four lane roads, water and sewerage facilities besides security and custom immigration arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims, which, at present, is not there.     

The government will take the final call on how many villages will be included in this new authority.
“The land, which was previously priced at between Rs 15 and Rs 20 lakh per acre, could now fetch anywhere between Rs 35 and Rs 40 lakh per acre in the light of the announcement to build the Kartarpur corridor,” a farmer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Corridor Dera Baba Nanak Darbar Sahib Gurdwara Kartarpur Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority Punjab Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp