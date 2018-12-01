Home Nation

I never regretted whatever I did: Justice Kurian Joseph on January 12 press conference

A day after he was retired, Justice Joseph held an informal interaction with media persons at his official residence where he celebrated his birthday and cut cake.

Published: 01st December 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Making it clear that he has no regrets over the unprecedented January 12 press conference by the four senior-most Supreme Court judges, retired Justice Kurian Joseph on Friday said that after the issues were raised, things have started changing at the apex court and have become more transparent.

A day after he was retired, Justice Joseph held an informal interaction with media persons at his official residence where he celebrated his birthday and cut cake.

“I never regretted whatever I did. I did it very consciously for a cause; for a cause for which there was no other way left. That was the stage, when we did it. You can’t say that the crisis is fully over, because it was an institutional crisis. So it takes a long time for the systems and the practices to change. Hopefully it will change,”  the retired judge said.

Kurian Joseph was part of the January 12 press conference in which the present Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justice M B Lokur and former judge J Chelameswar had raised serious issues including the roster system ( allocation of cases in the top court).

He also asserted that there is no political pressure in the exercise of judicial powers by a judge. He, however, added that the manner in which appointments are selectively delayed or withheld is in a way interference in the administration of justice.

On elaborating the issues with regard to roster system, Justice Joseph said, “There were certain systems and practices which we have been asking. Instead of an individual taking a decision without consulting anybody, let’s have some systems and practices to be followed which would be healthy for the institutions. That’s what we have been asking, that let’s have a consultative process.”

Clarifying his position on why a full court meeting was not convened and press conference was called, Justice Joseph said, “No judge can convene a full court meeting on its own. Only the chief justice can convene a full court meeting. It was for the CJI to convene a full court meeting. There were many such requests made in this regard.”

Justice Joseph also reiterated that he is not going to take up any post-retirement job. 

“As long as the govt thinks post-retirement jobs for judges is a charity, judges should not accept such positions. But tribunals are to be filled, so if govt calls them honourably, then it’s fine,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Kurian Joseph Supreme Court Press Conference

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • chellappa
    It's a political statement by justice to defame Modi govt. What's his comments on Emergency excesses
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp