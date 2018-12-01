Home Nation

Farmers’ troubles unite divided Opposition

Friday’s march was the first time the leaders found a common platform to come together publicly.

Published: 01st December 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Senior leaders of all major Opposition parties gathered at the farmers’ protest march in New Delhi on Friday where they said they would set personal differences aside for cobbling together a front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party | Parveen negi

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been taunting the Opposition of being a divided house but opposition parties on Friday used the farmers’ protest as a platform to come together. The Opposition leaders acknowledged that they may have differing views on several issues but added that they would stand together on the issues that matter. 

Friday’s march was the first time the leaders found a common platform to come together publicly. The last such meeting was in May, 2018 during the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.  

The leaders at the event included Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India general secretary Sudhakar Reddy, Loktantrik Janata Dal chied Sharad Yadav, Dinesh Trivedi of the Trinamool Congress and Dharmedra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, among others. A thaw in relations between Gandhi and Kejriwal was markedly visible as they shared the stage.  

The protest march has set the ball rolling for more meetings of these leaders in run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Sources privy to their discussions said the leaders are expected to meet again on December 10 in Delhi to chalk out future strategy with the winter session of parliament in mind. The session starts on December 11 and is likely to be the last full-fledged one before the general elections next year.   

“The presence of opposition parties at a common platform today shows that parties are ready to mend their differences for cause of the people...” said one of the leaders. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu have met other opposition leaders several times to take the idea of anti-BJP grouping ahead.  There were also efforts to cobble up an alliance for the ongoing Assembly elections in five states but it failed after seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party flopped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmers’ protest Dilli Chalo Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp