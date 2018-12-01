Home Nation

Odisha shelter home girls allege sexual abuse, in-charge arrested

As many as 539 childcare institutions were shut down by the Women and Child Development Ministry across the country for various irregularities after the inspections.

Published: 01st December 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

DHENKANAL: Minor girls of a shelter home here have accused its in-charge of sexually abusing them following which he was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The incident came to light when some of the girls while speaking to the media had recently accused the home in-charge, the police said.

The girls had alleged that the in-charge, Simanchal Nayak, had been harassing them sexually, physically and mentally for last two years and they did not tell anyone about it out of fear and shame.

The shelter home accommodates more than 80 girls and boys, the police said.

Acting on the media reports, the district child protection officer Anuradha Goswami and members of the Child Welfare Committee of the district had raided the shelter home located at Beltikiri at the outskirts of Dhenkanal town on Friday, a police officer said.

Goswami had also lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station in this connection and Nayak was arrested, he said.

The DCPO said the shelter home violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act and was operating illegally in a secluded place at Beltikiri.

An investigation has been initiated into the case and efforts are on to apprehend the home's owner and managing director Fayaz Rahman, Dhenkanal sub-divisional police officer Abdul Karim said.

Meanwhile, Nayak has denied the allegations levelled against him by the girls and said they had done so as he had tried to enforce discipline at the shelter home.

The central government had earlier directed the states to inspect all child care institutions in the aftermath of the alleged sexual abuse of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar.

A similar case had also surfaced in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh this year.

As many as 539 childcare institutions were shut down by the Women and Child Development Ministry across the country for various irregularities after the inspections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha shelter home scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp