Poster row: Jodhpur Court directs police to file FIR against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

FIR was registered on a complaint filed in the court accusing Dorsey of hurting religious sentiments and defamation of the Brahmin community.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photo: File / AP)

By IANS

JODHPUR: A court in Rajasthan on Saturday asked the police to file an FIR against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for hurting the sentiments of the Brahmin community by posing for a picture holding an anti-Brahmin message.

A metropolitan court here issued this direction to the police while hearing a petition by the vice president of the youth wing of Vipra Foundation, Rajkumar Sharma.

"Dorsey had posted a picture on his Twitter account posed with a poster with a message 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' mentioned on it," Sharma said.

"The court allowed the petition and directed the police to register an FIR against Dorsey and begin investigation into the matter", his counsel H.M. Saraswat said.

Dorsey was seen posing with six female journalists in a picture on Twitter, with a poster in his hands carrying the offending anti-Brahmin message.

Sharma stated in the petition that this comment was not only anti-Brahmin but also contained coarse language, which was humiliating and hurt the community.

A petition had been moved against Dorsey under sections 295 A, 500, 120 B and other appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with a plea to direct the police to file an FIR against the Twitter CEO.

 

