Wagah border: Ready to ensure security of pilgrims, says BSF Director General

In the backdrop of the pro-Khalistan movement seemingly gaining momentum and the proposed opening up of the Karatarpur corridor, he assured that handling security will not be difficult for the BSF.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

A Sikh pilgrim at Kartarpur in Pakistan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Kartarpur  Sahib Corridor between India and Pakistan will not pose a challenge to border security, BSF Director General Rajnikant Mishra said on Friday, adding the force is responsible for the security of people who cross the Wagah border.

Addressing journalists at the annual press conference of Border Security Force (BSF), the top officer of the border force also spoke about the influx of Rohingyas into the country. Mishra said BSF has been quite successful in preventing the influx of Rohingyas. “In the past one year, we have intercepted 54 incoming Rohingyas and another 154, who heading back to Bangladesh through the eastern border.”

In the backdrop of the pro-Khalistan movement seemingly gaining momentum and the proposed opening up of the Karatarpur corridor on the western sector, the BSF chief assured that handling security of the corridor will not be difficult for the BSF.

“You all are aware that we are operating at Attari and Wagah borders since long. We are in the process of getting more clarity on the responsibility to be vested in us in Kartarpur. However, ensuring security and sanctity of the corridor won’t be difficult,” the BSF DG said. Mishra said the force had a defined role in guarding the border and “we will perform whatever task is assigned to us”. 

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor BSF BSF Director General Wagah border General Rajnikant Mishra

