Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq put under house arrest: Police
Published: 01st December 2018
SRINAGAR: Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest on Saturday as a precautionary measure and his outfit's one-day session was foiled, a police official said.
In a tweet, Mirwaiz alleged that the separatists were not allowed any space for any kind of political activity and posted pictures of police personnel outside his Nigeen residence as well as the Hurriyat's Rajbagh office.
One day #Hurriyat workers /delegate session barred! Put again under #HouseArrest! Rajbagh office of Hurriyat sealed! Not allowed any space or scope for any political activity! So much for practising honest democracy Governor sahab ! pic.twitter.com/MSNj6PfBal— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) December 1, 2018
