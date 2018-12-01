Home Nation

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to be India's chief guest at 2019 Republic Day celebration

The announcement comes more than a month after US President Donald Trump declined India's invite to be the chief guest at Republic Day.

Published: 01st December 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

South African President Ramaphosa accepted India's invitation to be the Chief Guest at Republic Day. (Photo : Twitter / MEAIndia)

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest at the 2019 Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

The announcement comes more than a month after US President Donald Trump declined India's invite to be the chief guest at Republic Day.

ALSO READ: Trump to not attend India's Republic Day parade over 'scheduling constraints'

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "President Ramaphosa accepted India's invitation to be the Chief Guest at Republic Day during 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."

"150 years of Mahatma (Gandhi) and 100 years of Madiba (Nelson Mandela). Good meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on margins of G20 Summit," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyril Ramaphosa South African president Republic Day chief guest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp