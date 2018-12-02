Home Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad, says Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party election rally at Tandur near Hyderabad, he said the BJP would give security to all but would not allow anybody to spread anarchy.

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin will have to flee Hyderabad the way Nizam did.

The BJP leader was apparently referring to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother.

He pointed out how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had forced the Nizam (the ruler of erstwhile Hyderabad State) to flee.

Addressing another rally at Sangareddy, Adityanath said the Congress was a hurdle in the path of construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He slammed both the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for what he said was minority appeasement.

TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Asaduddin Owaisi Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018 AIMIM

Comments

