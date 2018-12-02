Guinness World Records recognises 'novel step' of Bilaspur cops aimed towards women empowerment

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Guinness Book of World Records has recognised the Bilaspur district police chief in Chhattisgarh as 'officially amazing' for forging a bond between the police and women, a move which is called a novel step towards women empowerment.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 25, the district police chief championed a unique campaign where women were encouraged to build their confidence vis-a-vis the police and repose more trust in them.

In reciprocation to the gesture, the police force in Bilaspur, about 125 km east of Raipur, promised to ensure their safety 24x7.

Called #Rakhiwithkhaki, the campaign saw over 50,000 women reposing their trust in the police by clicking selfies with the personnel and posting them on social media. The campaign was spearheaded by district police chief Arif H Shaikh.

"Under the leadership Shaikh, we drew a record number of selfies in 10 hours through this initiative. This a novel step towards women empowerment by forging a bond between police and women to address the problems of sexual exploitation, eve teasing and domestic violence", the Guinness World Record certificate, issued to the district SP, in recognition for his accomplishment, stated.

The campaign met with spectacular success, as 50,033 selfies were posted in the social media, a new world record, dwarfing the one earlier held by Samsung, which drew 13,698 selfies in 12 hours during a campaign in Johannesburg.

"The idea was to convey to the women that the police always remain with you," Shaikh said.

In every school, college, public places and community the massive outreach through portraying women of all age groups clicking selfies with the police constables and officials.

The police in the process effectively entered into the contact list of all women who posted selfies and opened up a way for direct and stronger bond of affiliation.

"The occasion had gone beyond its symbolism and equally inspired our force to ensure on keeping the people around us safe and protected. Our objective was to inculcate the perception among women of better, safer and happier place to live. The idea was to convey that the police always remain with you and for you", Shaikh told the Express.

Every policeman associated with the campaign were deeply moved and encouraged by the recognition they got for their roles and efforts.