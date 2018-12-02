Home Nation

Gujarat: Congress fields Avchar Nakiya for Jasdan Assembly bypoll

Both Nakiya, a member of Rajkot district panchayat, and Bavaliya belong to the influential Koli community.

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Congress on Sunday announced Koli leader Avchar Nakiya as its candidate for the December 20 Jasdan by-election in Gujarat.

Nakiya will face off with BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya, who had won from the seat on Congress ticket in 2017 Assembly elections but resigned to join the BJP, necessitating the by-election.

Both Nakiya, a member of Rajkot district panchayat, and Bavaliya belong to the influential Koli community.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given assent to the name of former vice president and current member of Rajkot district panchayat Avchar Nakiya as party's candidate," Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda said.

Nakiya will file his nomination paper Monday, he said, adding that before that the Congress will organise a `Jan Ashirvad' meet at Jasdan.

Talking to the media, Nakiya said he has the support of Patidar and other Koli leaders in the Congress who were also contenders for the ticket.

"Kunvarjibhai won in 2017 because he was a Congress candidate.

He will face the consequences for betraying people's trust," he said. The election will be held on December 20 and votes will be counted on December 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avchar Nakiya Gujarat bypoll Jasdan Assembly bypoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp