Home Nation

India pulls off a tightrope walk at G-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of opposing camps in bilateral and trilateral settings on the sidelines of the summit, firmly positioning India as a neutral guest.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

g-20-summit_5f26562c-633d-11e7-8e9a-26934b659213

G-20 Summit: The 12th meeting of the G20 group focused on the issues of Global significance, terrorism, migration, digitisation, women's empowerment and development aid.

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India pulled off a spectacular balancing act at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, where the spotlight was on the fissures between various nations who could not even agree to disagree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of opposing camps in bilateral and trilateral settings on the sidelines of the summit, firmly positioning India as a neutral guest at the world's top table.

His first meeting upon arrival Thursday was with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, or MBS, who has been linked to the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October. The only Arab leader at the gathering, MBS was cold-shouldered by several European leaders as well as by Justin Trudeau of Canada.

But several other leaders, including Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, went out of their way to greet and meet the young Saudi leader. US President Donald Trump, despite having defended MBS earlier, kept his interaction minimal.

Apart from a bilateral meeting with Xi, where the two sides hailed the thaw in relations during their fourth meeting this year, Modi also joined two significant trilateral meetings on the margins of the G20. One was the first trilateral with Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the other with Presidents Xi and Putin in the second trilateral held after a 12-year gap. While the first meeting

Trump, who had imposed sanctions on Russia for its alleged interference in US elections, cancelled a planned meeting with Putin after Russian ships seized three Ukrainian vessels near Crimea. The US and China have been locked in a bitter trade war which shows no signs of abating. And though Xi and Abe met earlier this year to sort out some differences, the two nations have been traditional rivals for ages.

"These meetings put India in a unique position in the international arena, and often allows us to act as quiet intermediaries between rival nations," said one official. "But it also comes from the experience of having walked a diplomatic tightrope for years between Israel and the Arab world, both of which are critical for India," he said. "India is seen as an honest interlocutor by both sides."

Another official, however, warned that India might face a situation where push comes to shove, and asked to clearly choose between two rival nations or groups. "For instance, when George W Bush, who passed away earlier this morning, told the world that either you are with us or against us (in the war or terror), it forced a lot of nations to make very difficult choices."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G20 Modi bilateral meeting Modi trilateral meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp