Oxford Dictionaries scouts for Hindi word of the year

NEW DELHI: After choosing "Aadhaar" as its first "Hindi word of the year", the Oxford University Press has begun its hunt for another such word from one of the most spoken languages on the Earth that occupied the minds of the people for much part of the year and reflected "ethos" and "mood" of the nation.

"Following the success of our inaugural Hindi Word of the Year in 2017, Oxford Dictionaries is now calling on Hindi speakers across the country to help choose a Hindi Word of the Year for 2018.

"The Hindi Word of the Year will be a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of interest over the last 12 months. The chosen word should reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the year. It should not necessarily be a new word, but should be one that is strongly linked somehow to 2018," the publisher said in a statement.

The press has invited submissions from the general public which can submit a word at https://hi.oxforddictionaries.com/hindi-word-of-the-year till December 9. The submission was opened on November 27.

The entries will be judged by a jury of 12 people, comprising among others Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao. The 2018 Hindi Word of the Year will be announced in January 2019 at the Jaipur Literary Festival.

"Last year, we launched the Oxford Hindi Word of the Year and received an excellent response, both in terms of numbers and the vast variety of words that were submitted as entries. We are delighted to invite suggestions for the Hindi Word of the Year 2018 -- words that have resonated with Hindi speakers over the course of last 12 months," Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India, said in the statement.