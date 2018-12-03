Home Nation

AIIMS faculty found guilty of harassing HoD

The administration has issued a warning and extended the probation period of the junior doctor, who was found guilty of misbehaving and harassing the woman head of his department.

Published: 03rd December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences administration has found an assistant professor guilty of “unacceptable behaviour” against the head of his department and making phone calls to her at odd hours.

The administration has issued a warning and extended the probation period of the junior doctor, who was found guilty of misbehaving and harassing the woman head of his department. It also said the incident caused mental harassment to the senior.

In a complaint of harassment at workplace filed with the AIIMS administration and later with the Hauz Khas Police Station last year, the head of rheumatology department had said the junior doctor used to threaten her and make phone calls at odd hours.

A committee, constituted by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria in December last year to inquire into the complaint, in its report submitted in August this year, observed that there had been instances where the doctor made repeated mobile phone calls and indulged in “unnecessary correspondence to such an extent that the woman faculty felt threatened and approached the police for protection.”

“His hostile attitude, indecent, and arrogant behaviour with a senior faculty colleague, that too the head of the department, is unacceptable. This has caused mental harassment and perception of threat to her,” the committee said.

Following the committee’s report, the AIIMS administration issued a warning to the junior and in a disciplinary action, extended his probation period by one year. His conduct will reviewed at the end of the extended probation.

“The professor has failed to exercise restraint and exhibit civility which is essentially expected from a faculty member. He has behaved consistently in a way which is not acceptable from a faculty member of this institute with his senior female faculty member,” it added.

Meanwhile, the court of Special Executive Magistrate has asked the assistant professor to furnish a bond of `10,000 as an undertaking to maintain peace in connection with the complaint lodged against him with the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
harassment AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp