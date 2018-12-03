Amarinder Singh should throw Navjot Singh Sidhu out of his cabinet: BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: The BJP has asked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to throw Navjot Singh Sidhu out of his cabinet as he has not only declined to accept him as his Captain but also for indulging in indecent behaviour with media persons in Jaipur.

In a statement here on Sunday, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said Sidhu's behaviour with the media persons was highly unfortunate and condemnable.

"He hugs media men in Pakistan and goes out of his way to please Pakistani media but misbehaves with Indian journalists for asking questions as a matter of right," he said, adding that Sidhu was following Rahul's diktat to appease Muslim vote bank in view of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Chugh reminded Sidhu that successive Congress governments in the Centre had failed to get corridor for Guru Nanak's Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara across the border but Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has facilitated the construction of corridor.