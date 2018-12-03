Home Nation

Amarinder Singh should throw Navjot Singh Sidhu out of his cabinet: BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh

In a statement here on Sunday, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said Sidhu's behaviour with the media persons was highly unfortunate and condemnable.

Published: 03rd December 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: The BJP has asked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to throw Navjot Singh Sidhu out of his cabinet as he has not only declined to accept him as his Captain but also for indulging in indecent behaviour with media persons in Jaipur.

In a statement here on Sunday, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said Sidhu's behaviour with the media persons was highly unfortunate and condemnable.

"He hugs media men in Pakistan and goes out of his way to please Pakistani media but misbehaves with Indian journalists for asking questions as a matter of right," he said, adding that Sidhu was following Rahul's diktat to appease Muslim vote bank in view of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Chugh reminded Sidhu that successive Congress governments in the Centre had failed to get corridor for Guru Nanak's Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara across the border but Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has facilitated the construction of corridor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp