Chhattisgarh cop wins Guinness’ acclaim with Rakhi gesture between women and police

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Guinness Book of World Records has hailed Bilaspur district police chief Arif H Shaikh as ‘officially amazing’ for forging a bond between the police and women, a move which it called a novel step towards women empowerment.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 25, the district police chief championed a unique campaign where women were encouraged to build their confidence vis-a-vis the police and repose more trust in them. In reciprocation to the gesture, the police force in Bilaspur, about 125 km east of Raipur, promised to ensure their safety 24x7.

Called #Rakhiwithkhaki, the campaign saw over 50,000 women reposing their trust in the police by clicking selfies with the personnel and posting them on social media.

The campaign was spearheaded by the district police chief. “Under the leadership Shaikh, we drew a record number of selfies in 10 hours through this initiative. This a novel step towards women empowerment by forging a bond between police and women to address the problems of sexual exploitation, eve teasing and domestic violence”, the Guinness World Record certificate, issued to the district SP, in recognition for his accomplishment, stated.

“The idea was to convey to the women that the police always remain with you,” Shaikh said.