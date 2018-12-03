Home Nation

Gurugram businessman commits suicide

Published: 03rd December 2018 02:04 PM

By IANS

GURUGRAM: A 47-year-old businessman on Monday jumped to his death from the ninth floor of his flat in an upscale society here in Haryana, police said. No suicide note was found.

The victim was identified as Naresh Hasija, who lived in the same flat of Park View Apartments here with his family. He allegedly jumped off the floor around 3 a.m.

A case was registered at the Sector 50 police station.

"Hasija, his wife and children watched a movie on television till late on Sunday. His elder son was studying till 2 a.m. on Monday. The reason behind this extreme step is not clear immediately," police officer Baljeet told IANS.

The family hails from Sonipat.

