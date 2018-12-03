Home Nation

Man burnt alive for eloping with married woman in Bihar

The victim was having an illicit affair with the woman, the daughter-in-law of an inflential man in the area. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation purposes only. (File)

By Online Desk

A village man in Bihar's Sitamarhi district was burnt alive for eloping with a married woman.

25-year-old Sharavan Mahto of Oralhiya village was having an illicit affair with the woman, the daughter-in-law of an inflential man in the area. The duo eloped and got married before returning back to the village to live together.  

The woman's family got enraged when the duo started living together. On Sunday, a group of people went to Mahto's house and dragged him out.

"He was first beaten up badly. When he fell down unconscious, almost half dead, he was taken to a nearby field, doused with petrol and set ablaze," Sahiyara police station officer-in-charge Sanjeev Kumar was quoted as saying by Mirror Now.

Mahto's family alerted the cops, who rushed to the field and recovered his half-burnt body.

Police have filed an FIR on 14 accused on the basis of statements given by Mahto's family. No arrests have been made so far.

There is tension in the village and additional forces have been deployed there.

Comments(1)

  • citra
    This what should happen to adulterers.
    4 days ago reply
