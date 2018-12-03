Home Nation

Birds, animals feared trapped in forest fire in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai's famous Film City occupies part of the Colony, which is located off the Western Express Highway.

Published: 03rd December 2018 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai fire

A massive fire erupted in the thick forests of Aarey Colony (Photo|ANI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mumbai's lungs came under threat on Monday after a forest fire broke out on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in the western suburb of Goregaon.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the evening. The fire services department was alerted around 6.30pm. While three fire engines were immediately sent to douse the fire, the trucks had problems reaching the source of the fire.

Eventually, the fire call was upgraded to level two and then to level three. In all, ten fire engines, seven jumbo tankers and three quick response vehicles were pressed into action by around 9.30pm to fight the fire.

Naturalist Shardul Bajikar, who works closely with SGNP officials in the area for conservation of green spaces, some birds and animals could be trapped in the fire.

Fire officials on the ground could be spotted using branches to douse the fire. After the fire started spreading to the other side, nearby police stations were put on alert to evacuate trapped locals and livestock, if any.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire Mumbai Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sailee
    some development plan might be on the papers of TRANSPARENT CM & TRANSPARENT GOVT.
    3 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp