Home Nation

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's anti-migrant stand remains same, say politicos

Former Mumbai Congress president Kripashankar Singh said Thackeray's "oppressive stand" towards the migrants would not change, though he made his speech in Hindi.

Published: 03rd December 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: North Indian leaders belonging to various parties in Mumbai feel that MNS chief Raj Thackeray's comments on influx of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Mumbai indicate that he has not dropped his hardcore "Marathi manoos" agenda.

Addressing a rally of north Indians Sunday, Thackeray, known for his strident son-of-the-soil rhetoric, had said that migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should question the leaders in their home states for lack of development.

Former Mumbai Congress president Kripashankar Singh said Thackeray's "oppressive stand" towards the migrants would not change, though he made his speech in Hindi.

"Thackeray should realise at outset that North Indians come here for livelihood and not to take away jobs of the locals," he said.

Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief should quit politics, as he has "failed to understand Maharashtra and its people".

"He (Thackeray) dubbed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as poor states. If that is so, he should answer why the coastal Konkan region in Maharashtra has remained undeveloped despite being rich in natural resources?" asked Mishra.

Mishra dismissed Thackeray's claim that greed of getting flats under slum redevelopment schemes is attracting migrants to Mumbai.

"The concept of providing free homes to slum dwellers was envisaged by late Balasahab Thackeray. (Raj) is criticising his own uncle through his comments," Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Uttar Pradesh Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp