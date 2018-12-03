MNS chief Raj Thackeray's anti-migrant stand remains same, say politicos

By PTI

MUMBAI: North Indian leaders belonging to various parties in Mumbai feel that MNS chief Raj Thackeray's comments on influx of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Mumbai indicate that he has not dropped his hardcore "Marathi manoos" agenda.

Addressing a rally of north Indians Sunday, Thackeray, known for his strident son-of-the-soil rhetoric, had said that migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should question the leaders in their home states for lack of development.

Former Mumbai Congress president Kripashankar Singh said Thackeray's "oppressive stand" towards the migrants would not change, though he made his speech in Hindi.

"Thackeray should realise at outset that North Indians come here for livelihood and not to take away jobs of the locals," he said.

Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief should quit politics, as he has "failed to understand Maharashtra and its people".

"He (Thackeray) dubbed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as poor states. If that is so, he should answer why the coastal Konkan region in Maharashtra has remained undeveloped despite being rich in natural resources?" asked Mishra.

Mishra dismissed Thackeray's claim that greed of getting flats under slum redevelopment schemes is attracting migrants to Mumbai.

"The concept of providing free homes to slum dwellers was envisaged by late Balasahab Thackeray. (Raj) is criticising his own uncle through his comments," Mishra said.